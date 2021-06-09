What's the Deal With the Snow Globe in 'Cruel Summer'?

But it seems like Jeanette's obsession with the snow globe in Cruel Summer will be a key plot line.

The meaning behind the snow globe in 'Cruel Summer' is linked to a strange melody.

OK, so you're wondering about the significance of the globe. Here's why it's so important. In the show's eighth episode, Jamie Henson keeps playing a mysterious tune over and over again. Later on in the episode, he meets up with Jeanette (after much insistence) and apologizes for hitting her.

During their discussion, she notices that Jamie's carrying around a tape deck, and she wants to know what the deal with that is. That's when he tells her that the cassette player actually contains a recording of a voicemail that was left during the Christmas of 1993. The tape basically contains two noticeable sounds: breathing and a melody playing in the background.

Source: Freeform

After hearing the melody, Jeanette freaks out and books it out of Jamie's garage, probably leaving him to wonder just what the heck happened, along with the audience. But then we see that Jeanette left Jamie's house to go straight to Mallory's, and that's when we learn about this strange snow globe she's all-of-a-sudden obsessed with.

Jeanette asks for the knick-knack but Mallory tells her that she doesn't have it anymore, which was a blatant lie. Why the heck would Mallory lie about not having a snow globe? What's so special about it? Well, we find out that it has everything to do with that song in the voicemail because after Mallory basically tells Jeanette to kick rocks, she goes back up into her room.

Once alone, she fishes out the snow globe from under her bed which is just hanging out in a box. She plays the tune on the snow globe and sure enough, it's the same song that was on the cassette tape Jamie played. Weeeiiiirrrd.

So far, that's all we know about the snow globe. Fan theories abound, but almost everyone is fairly certain the the snow globe is going to turn out to be pretty significant in finding out what really happened between Kate and Jeanette. If you want to find out for sure, you'll just have to keep watching.