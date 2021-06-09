What's the Deal With the Snow Globe in 'Cruel Summer'?By Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 9 2021, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
It's always strange when a TV show suddenly has a character acting out of pocket.
But it seems like Jeanette's obsession with the snow globe in Cruel Summer will be a key plot line.
The meaning behind the snow globe in 'Cruel Summer' is linked to a strange melody.
OK, so you're wondering about the significance of the globe. Here's why it's so important. In the show's eighth episode, Jamie Henson keeps playing a mysterious tune over and over again. Later on in the episode, he meets up with Jeanette (after much insistence) and apologizes for hitting her.
During their discussion, she notices that Jamie's carrying around a tape deck, and she wants to know what the deal with that is. That's when he tells her that the cassette player actually contains a recording of a voicemail that was left during the Christmas of 1993. The tape basically contains two noticeable sounds: breathing and a melody playing in the background.
After hearing the melody, Jeanette freaks out and books it out of Jamie's garage, probably leaving him to wonder just what the heck happened, along with the audience.
But then we see that Jeanette left Jamie's house to go straight to Mallory's, and that's when we learn about this strange snow globe she's all-of-a-sudden obsessed with.
Jeanette asks for the knick-knack but Mallory tells her that she doesn't have it anymore, which was a blatant lie. Why the heck would Mallory lie about not having a snow globe? What's so special about it?
Well, we find out that it has everything to do with that song in the voicemail because after Mallory basically tells Jeanette to kick rocks, she goes back up into her room.
Once alone, she fishes out the snow globe from under her bed which is just hanging out in a box. She plays the tune on the snow globe and sure enough, it's the same song that was on the cassette tape Jamie played. Weeeiiiirrrd.
So far, that's all we know about the snow globe. Fan theories abound, but almost everyone is fairly certain the the snow globe is going to turn out to be pretty significant in finding out what really happened between Kate and Jeanette. If you want to find out for sure, you'll just have to keep watching.
What time does 'Cruel Summer' come on Hulu?
New episodes of the show air on Freeform at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday nights, and they're usually up on Hulu on Wednesdays in less than 24 hours. You'll probably have to wait until the morning to watch them, although there are instances of specific episodes of shows appearing on the streaming platform in just a few hours.
Although the show's received its fair share of criticism for its production values and acting, there are tons of fans who seem to be absolutely obsessed with the series and its twisting plot.
What do you think the significance of the snow globe is? Does it have anything to do with Jeanette? Is Mallory being so mean because she feels guilty about something that has to do with the globe? Or is it the same snow globe that Richard Gere uses in Unfaithful? That would be one heck of universe-building tie-in.