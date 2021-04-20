Allius Barnes Teases Freeform Series 'Cruel Summer': "Both [Teens] Aren't Telling the Truth" (EXCLUSIVE)

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Cruel Summer.

The new psychological thriller Cruel Summer on Freeform follows two high school teens, an unpopular girl named Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and the picture-perfect Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), during the summers of 1993, 1994, and 1995.

While Jeanette yearns to be part of the "IT" crowd, Kate is dealing with family issues and trying to live up to her mother's golden standards.

When Kate suddenly goes missing in the summer of 1993, Jeanette seemingly takes her spot among the high school elite.