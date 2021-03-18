The 'Grown-ish' Cast Has Started Reviewing Scripts for Season 4

Over the last couple of years, many of us have fallen in love with the Freeform hit show Grown-ish . For some of us, it reminds us of our college days and tackling all the complexities that come with balancing friendships, careers, and relationships. For others, the show is a dead ringer for some of the experiences they’ve gone through and been able to overcome.

That said, since Grown-ish Season 3 went on a hiatus in March 2020 after its midseason finale, fans were not pleased. Sure, the reason behind the delay was due to COVID-19, but it didn’t stop fans from wanting to see their favorite gang of college kids on the small screen. And while the remainder of Season 3 is in full swing, fans are wondering if Grown-ish will be canceled.

Keep reading to find out all the tea on Grown-ish.