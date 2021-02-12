'Grown-Ish' Showrunners Confirm Nomi Is Coming Back to Cal U With a New Baby

'Grown-Ish' Showrunners Confirm Nomi Is Coming Back to Cal U With a New BabyBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 11 2021, Published 8:57 p.m. ET
We all know the age-old tale that features love, marriage, babies, and carriage, but those of us born after Generation X tend to do things a little differently — and the cast of grown-ish is no exception. Last season, we learned that the series sex symbol, Nomi Segal (Emily Arlook), is pregnant by a man she only knows by his first name, which triggered an intense debate about abortion, adoption, and family planning.
After much indecision, the Cal U student ultimately chooses to leave school to focus on her impending pregnancy, but many fans are wondering if we'll see Nomi come back to grown-ish in Season 3.
Is Nomi coming back to 'grown-ish'?
Despite her initial apprehension, Nomi ultimately decides to say goodbye to her tribe and return home to live with her parents for the duration of her pregnancy, which comes to a climax in the mid-season finale after Nomi’s water breaks while on a FaceTime call with Zoey (Yara Shahidi).
Since the 2021 return of grown-ish, fans haven’t seen much of Nomi, but reports confirm that she will return to the series with a new baby on her hip on Feb. 25. In a previous episode, Nomi, who was previously romantically linked to her professor, Paige Hewson (Katherine Moennig), told her friends that her pregnancy was spontaneous, to say the least, and revealed that she only hooked up with her baby daddy, Phil, on a whim.
On the show, Nomi explained, “After I ended things with Paige, I met up with Zoey for margaritas. So many margaritas. And after she left, I stayed and kind of met a guy and kind of went home with him. And then I kind of slipped and, you know, fell on the D. And that concludes the informational portion of this meeting.”
Along with un-covering Phil’s backstory, grown-ish will also dive deeper into what it means to be a student parent with the arrival of Nomi’s new baby at Cal U.
Nomi’s storyline will give viewers a glimpse into what it means to be a student parent.
We expect Nomi’s storyline to take a deeper dive into student parents, who, statistically are mostly women, and are prone to take longer to graduate or ultimately drop out. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Emily Arlook expressed her excitement toward her new on-screen motherhood and eluded that we would learn more about Nomi’s child’s father as the season unfolds.
“I was happy because it’s such an amazing storyline to get to play, and it’s such a powerful storyline. grown-ish excels at discussing real-life topics of what’s going on a college campus and pregnancy is one of those things. I kind of figured why shy away from something that’s so prevalent on college campuses, and I thought it was great that it was Nomi because I think she was kind of the least expected,” Emily explained.
You can watch new episodes of grown-ish on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.