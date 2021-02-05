Zoey Drops out of College and Links up With These Celebrity Guests on the New Season of 'Grown-Ish'

In January of 2018, the eldest daughter of Andre and Rainbow Johnson ventured out into the brave new world of higher education with her starring role in grown-ish. Three years after the show’s premiere, Zoe Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her tribe are back for the second half of the show’s third season, and our leading lady is on a new adventure yet again.

After leaving school to follow her dreams as a celebrity stylist, fans want to know: Where does Zoe live and where is grown-ish filmed?