'Grown-Ish' Fans Want Yara Shahidi and Luka Sabbat to Date IRL
Though she only entered her twenties in February of 2020, Yara Shahidi has a starring role on a hit TV show, she's a student at Harvard University, and she's set to play Tinker Bell in the upcoming live action film Peter Pan & Wendy.
Yara has been acting in top TV shows and films since 2009, but her breakout role was when she was first cast as Zoey Johnson in the ABC comedy black-ish.
In 2017, Yara took the character to college (and to Freeform) in the black-ish spinoff, grown-ish. The second half of Season 3 aka Part 3B is set to return on Jan. 21, 2021.
Zoey's love life has been a little messy since she began attending the fictional California University of Liberal Arts, but Yara has been tight-lipped about her own dating life.
Who is Yara Shahidi dating?
The actress — who has been playing Zoey Johnson since 2014 — hasn't ever gone public with a relationship.
In 2017, Yara opened up to Seventeen about how she didn't have the time yet to dedicate to someone else (which made a lot of sense since grown-ish was about to debut at the time).
"I haven't dated anybody," the then-17-year-old shared. "My general outlook is if I don't have time to take a bath on a regular basis, then I don't have time for another human. I love being busy, and I enjoy where I am at right now."
But, Yara's desire to keep her personal life more private hasn't stopped some fans of the show from wanting her to date her co-star and on-again-off-again love interest on grown-ish.
Her close friendship with Luka Sabbat, who plays Luca Hall, has raised some eyebrows over the years. But, the two have only ever shared that they are friends.
In November of 2020, Yara celebrated Luka's 23rd birthday with a post on Instagram. Her caption had many convinced that the two were platonic.
"SABBAT Happy birthday dude! I don't know how we are both such different people and also twins, but it works. I’m so happy to go through our young adulting years on set together!" she wrote in the caption of her post.
For now, it looks like viewers will have to ship Luka and Yara's on-screen characters instead.
Is Yara's 'grown-ish' co-star Luka Sabbat in a relationship?
While Yara hasn't been publicly linked to any other starlet, Luka was rumored to be dating Kourtney Kardashian back in 2018. The speculation came after the two were spotted out together, and just one month after the reality star's breakup with Younes Bendjima.
The model first got acquainted with the reality TV family dynasty through Kanye West. Luka and Kanye met via designer Virgil Abloh, and he later went on a KarJenner ski trip.
But, Luka later shut the Kourtney rumors down during an interview with The Cut.
"We're definitely not dating," he said about the Poosh founder, who is 18 years his senior, in February of 2019.
Kourtney wasn't the last celebrity that Luka would be associated with.
In 2019, Luka fueled the relationship gossip once again when he was seen walking arm-in-arm with actress Chloë Sevigny.
But, Chloë has since welcomed a son with boyfriend Siniša Mačković, whom she began dating in 2018. It appears as if Chloë and Luka were only ever just friends.
Interestingly, in February of 2020, Luka sparked romance speculation yet again — this time with Kourtney's sister, Kendall Jenner.
At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Luka and Kendall were "purely friends." Kendall has since been associated with NBA star Devin Booker.
grown-ish airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. You can catch up on past episodes of the show on Hulu.