'Grown-Ish' Fans Want Yara Shahidi and Luka Sabbat to Date IRL

Yara has been acting in top TV shows and films since 2009, but her breakout role was when she was first cast as Zoey Johnson in the ABC comedy black-ish.

Though she only entered her twenties in February of 2020, Yara Shahidi has a starring role on a hit TV show, she's a student at Harvard University, and she's set to play Tinker Bell in the upcoming live action film Peter Pan & Wendy.

Zoey's love life has been a little messy since she began attending the fictional California University of Liberal Arts, but Yara has been tight-lipped about her own dating life.

In 2017, Yara took the character to college (and to Freeform) in the black-ish spinoff, grown-ish. The second half of Season 3 aka Part 3B is set to return on Jan. 21, 2021.

Who is Yara Shahidi dating?

The actress — who has been playing Zoey Johnson since 2014 — hasn't ever gone public with a relationship. In 2017, Yara opened up to Seventeen about how she didn't have the time yet to dedicate to someone else (which made a lot of sense since grown-ish was about to debut at the time).

"I haven't dated anybody," the then-17-year-old shared. "My general outlook is if I don't have time to take a bath on a regular basis, then I don't have time for another human. I love being busy, and I enjoy where I am at right now."

But, Yara's desire to keep her personal life more private hasn't stopped some fans of the show from wanting her to date her co-star and on-again-off-again love interest on grown-ish. Her close friendship with Luka Sabbat, who plays Luca Hall, has raised some eyebrows over the years. But, the two have only ever shared that they are friends.

