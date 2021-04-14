Let's Talk About That Major 'Supergirl' Recasting in Season 6

As fans know, Supergirl is on its last season, and it's been a doozy. Season 6 has been pretty epic thus far, but viewers can't help but notice something — the recasting. While we already accepted that Kara Zor-El 's mom, Alura, was recast in Season 3 (she was initially played by Laura Benanti in Season 1 and 2 and then recast in Season 3, as Smallville's Erica Durance took over), is it kind of weird her dad was also recast as well?

Here's what to know about that 'Supergirl' recasting in Season 6.

Jason Behr has replaced Robert Gant as Kara's dad, Zor-El. Robert played Zor-El for the first two seasons, but we had initially thought he died. Jason, instead of Robert, returned as Zor-El in Season 6 (in the episode "A Few Good Women"), although he was teased as a mysterious Kryptonian who'd end up saving Kara. Obviously, Supergirl didn't want to share the recasting news, since this would blow the big surprise — that Zor-El is actually alive and that he's the one who saves Kara.

Source: The CW

As Deadline described back in March before Season 6 premiered, "Behr will portray a famous or noted Kryptonian who plays a significant role helping Kara when she faces circumstances beyond her control. The character name is being kept under wraps."

So, how exactly did Zor-El survive? Last we know, Zor-El was about to die, but he transported to the Phantom Zone, where he's been ever since Season 2. And since Alura is also alive, we're hoping for a glorious reunion scene this season. Either way, Zor-El will have a significant impact this season. Jason is listed in two episodes in Supergirl so far, but that doesn't mean much; a lot could be in store for Zor-El this season.

