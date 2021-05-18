What Exactly Happened to Martin Harris in 1994 on 'Cruel Summer?'

Warning: SPOILERS for Cruel Summer are ahead. Freeform's latest addictive series, Cruel Summer, isn't like any other teen drama; every episode leaves viewers with far more questions than answers. Each episode takes place on one particular summer day in 1993, 1994, and 1995, and it's told from the perspective of either Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) or Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt).

In 1993, Jeannette, an awkward teen with aspirations to social climb, idolizes Queen Bee Kate and she yearns for her boyfriend, Jamie Henson (Froy Gutierrez). A year later, in 1994, Jeanette gets the opportunity to become popular (and to date Jamie) because Kate has been kidnapped by the new Assistant Principal at her Texas high school, Martin Harris (Blake Lee). During her rescue, Martin dies. Kate later claims that Jeanette had seen her while she was in captivity, which she denies.

After Kate implicates Jeanette in keeping her whereabouts a secret during a TV interview, Jeannette sues her for defamation. Thus far, viewers have been kept in the dark about which teen is telling the truth. One thing that many fans can agree on is the fact that Martin Harris is the true villain of Cruel Summer, and that his death meant that many other questions would go unanswered.

How did Martin Harris die in 'Cruel Summer?'

As the Cruel Summer pilot, "Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner," progresses, viewers slowly learn that Kate Wallis had gone missing in 1993. Jeanette took over Kate's place in her friend group, and she began dating her boyfriend. When she finds out that Kate has been found a year later, she's shocked to discover that the blonde teen is still alive.

The rest of the details regarding Kate's rescue are revealed during a news report that the Turner family watches. They find out that her kidnapper, Martin Harris, was shot, presumably by the police, during a standoff.

"Missing teenager Kate Wallis was rescued today, and her abductor has been killed in a deadly shootout," the newscaster, Maureen Melton (Krystle Gutierrez), said.

An on-scene reporter then publicly reveals the identity of her kidnapper for the first time. "And in a shocking and disturbing turn of events, Kate Wallis' alleged kidnapper was Martin Harris, who was the Assistant Principal at Skylin High School."

In the episodes that followed, viewers got to see Martin's first meeting with Kate, and how his fascination with the teen grew to be an unhealthy obsession in 1993. He groomed Kate during the hunting trip and while at the carnival, and he explicitly told her that she was mature for her age. The exact moment when he kidnapped her has yet to be shown, but snippets of Kate's time in captivity in his basement have been featured as well.

Though Martin physically dies in 1994, his impact on Kate, Jeanette, and the town of Skylin are felt in the year that follows.