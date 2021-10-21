Addison and Amelia's 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion Means Another "Sister" for Amelia

When Amelia popped up on Private Practice in Season 3, she did so as a deeply flawed individual. She had spent her entire life in Derek's shadow. She told Addison at the time of her arrival that she always felt closer to Addison than any of her siblings. And so, an on-screen bond formed.

During her time in Private Practice, Amelia (who is played by Caterina Scorsone ) went through a lot. She struggled with drug addiction and the loss of her baby, and although Addison was there for her every step of the way, it wasn't always easy to lean on her. Amelia turned away from Addison (played by Kate Walsh) multiple times when Addison and their other co-workers urged Amelia to get help and seek treatment.

Find someone who loves and protects you the way Addison does with amelia! 🥺😭 #GreysAnatomy #greys #GreysAnatomy18 pic.twitter.com/UxjS4P0wrr

In that regard, Addison and Amelia's relationship went through the wringer on Private Practice. There were times when Amelia lashed out at Addison and Addison saw her at her absolute lowest points. But in the end, the women remained close.

And now, their Grey's Anatomy reunion is what fans of both shows have been waiting for.