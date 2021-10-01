Sparks Were Flying Between Meredith and [SPOILER] in a New Episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Scott made his first appearance as a series regular in the Season 18 premiere of Grey's Anatomy , portraying a now-recovered Dr. Nick Marsh almost too busy entertaining a date to talk to Meredith at a fancy dinner held in Minnesota.

Meredith and Nick immediately lock eyes. But it's only later, at the hotel bar, that they manage to have a decent catch-up. As part of the conversation, they cover topics like recent dates, Nick's niece fleeing the nest, and Meredith's experiences with COVID-19. At one point, Meredith assures Nick she won't sleep with him — and he tells her he won't sleep with her either.

At this stage, it's uncertain what's next for the two. Fans are very curious to see where Season 18 takes them.

"Please, I've been waiting for Dr. Nick Marsh to come back to Grey's Anatomy! Meredith fell in love with him in one single episode, and the chemistry was so strong immediately!" tweeted @mariskabestie.