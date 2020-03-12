With Alex out of the Picture on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Jo Could End up With Link

Alex’s exit on Grey’s Anatomy also leaves Jo in a compromising position. There is very little keeping her at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital now. She could potentially pick up and move to another city or state to practice medicine and get her own fresh start. As a character, Jo has had some deep breakthroughs over the past couple of seasons, but she was always firmly rooted in her relationship with Alex. Without Alex on the show anymore, Jo could potentially leave too.

Clearly, there are mixed reactions when it comes to Jo and Link getting together. On the one hand, they make sense as a couple because of their friendship and history. But on the other hand, Jo just got out of a relationship and she isn't even officially divorced yet. For right now, it would probably be best for Jo and Link to be friends because that’s what they both need anyway.

Watch Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.