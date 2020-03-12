We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
With Alex out of the Picture on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Jo Could End up With Link

From the moment Link came to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey’s Anatomy, he was Jo’s rock. He was her "person," and the bestie she needed to properly navigate all of her life changes while Alex maintained his own friendships with people she hadn’t quite connected to herself. He has also been a shoulder for her to lean on in the wake of Alex’s exit and now that Alex is officially gone, could Jo and Link get together?

They already have the foundation of a long friendship to make a potential romantic relationship work. But right now, Jo probably needs a friend more than another romance since her husband left town to see his ex-wife, with whom he apparently has two young kids. Yes, it's a whole thing. And while Jo and Link probably shouldn't get together, it would definitely create a new batch of drama.