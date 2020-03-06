Find Out Where the Original Seattle Grace Doctors Went on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Since Alex Karev has left Meredith to be the sole remaining intern from Season 1 to still be on the show, it's time for the refresher as to where the original cast went. In addition to Meredith, only Miranda Bailey and Richard Webber are still practicing medicine on the show.

On Grey's Anatomy, what happened to the OG cast? Read on to find out what happened to both the interns and Season 1's attending doctors.