Justin Chambers Is Ready to Make a Career Shift After 'Grey's Anatomy'

Justin Chambers’ last episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired on Nov. 14, but Alex Karev hasn't been totally written out just yet. The March 5 episode will be his official send-off and whatever that means for Alex the character, it means Justin is definitely gone for good. He was one of the last remaining original cast members who was with the show in its infancy, in the good old days of Grey’s, and he remained Meredith’s "person" after Cristina left.

But what will Justin do now? He spent the past 15 years on a hit primetime drama that seems to have no end in sight. So in a way, you might say he gave up a pretty cushy role. On the other hand, he does have enough other acting credits under his belt to pursue a career outside of what could be a sometimes demanding role. Sadly, though, Justin has already graced the small screen as Dr. Karev for the last time.