Justin Chambers Is Ready to Make a Career Shift After 'Grey's Anatomy'

Justin appears to be optimistic and ready to say goodbye to Alex, but fans still aren't sure how Alex will be written off on Grey’s Anatomy for good. The last Jo spoke of him, she told Link that Alex hadn’t been to his mom’s house, as he had previously told her, and that she hadn’t heard from him herself.

If Alex is written off by the show explaining that he left the state, and Jo, to go find himself, that would be a cop out. Then again, if he’s killed off while off-screen, that would be equally jarring for fans. At the very least, they can take comfort in the fact that Justin seems to harbor no ill will toward the show or his former co-stars and he’s more than ready to move on.

