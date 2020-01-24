Scrubbing Out: Justin Chambers Is Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

With rumors circulating that Justin has already appeared in his final episode, fans are wondering how the show will write off his character — especially since showrunner Shonda Rhimes is known for killing off characters after their actors try to leave the show.

Does Alex Karev die in Grey's Anatomy? Read on to find out what Justin Chambers said about why he's leaving the show, what people are thinking will happen to his character, and where his character was in the mid-season finale.