Scrubbing Out: Justin Chambers Is Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

ABC's Grey's Anatomy has been the top medical drama on TV for 15 years, despite having an almost entirely different cast from when it first premiered. Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), James Pickens Jr (Richard Webber), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), and Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) were the only remaining cast members from Season 1's cast lineup — that is, until Justin announced he would be departing from the show on Jan. 10. 

After surviving a hospital shooting, a bomb attempt, a nasty divorce, and outlasting the likes of Derek Shepherd, George O'Malley, Izzie Stevens, Burke, and Cristina Yang, Alex Karev will join the ranks by hanging up his scrub cap on Grey's Anatomy.