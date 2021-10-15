Addison Montgomery Returns to 'Grey's Anatomy' — Where Do She and Meredith Stand Today?

One would assume that Meredith and Addison would be on good terms with one another since so much time has passed. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Kate was asked about the status of Meredith’s and Addison’s relationship now, since it's has been kind of a rollercoaster.

She teased, "I can't talk about it too much because it kind of unfolds and it's a big reveal in this episode. But I think Addison has always respected her. And I think that she has always respected Addison's professional skills and where they are."

She went on to say, "So we get to work together in this [Oct. 14] episode and there's some good personal stuff that comes up too. It will be really surprising and satisfying to fans but in a very surprising way. That's all I can say."

Addison returns on Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.