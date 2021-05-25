Fans Can't Decide if Jeanette Actually Saw Kate in the Basement on 'Cruel Summer'

The Freeform drama takes place in the summers of 1993, 1994, and 1995, and it centers around Kate's disappearance in Skylin, Texas. The various time jumps showcase life in the small town before, during, and after Kate's kidnapping.

The mystery regarding Kate Wallis' ( Olivia Holt ) kidnapping is slowly unraveling on each episode of Cruel Summer , and viewers are desperate to find out what the truth really is.

Many viewers are divided about whether Jeanette is guilty, or if she's being framed. Keep reading for the top fan theories about how Cruel Summer will end.

While Kate was in captivity, her classmate, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) went from an awkward teen to a popular girl. After Kate was found in the home of Assistant Principal Martin Harris (Blake Lee) , she claimed that Jeanette had actually seen her, and that she purposely didn't tell the authorities.

Is Jeanette guilty in 'Cruel Summer?' There are a few fan theories about who really saw Kate.

Because Cruel Summer isn't based on a book or a true story, there's no way to confirm whether Jeanette is guilty or not until it's revealed on the show. The accusations against her are serious, and she chose to sue Kate for defamation as a result.

During a TV interview, Kate claimed that Jeanette saw her in Martin Harris' basement (which was where she was held captive). She accused Jeanette of keeping this information secret, which allowed the Assistant Principal to continue to keep Kate away from her family and friends.

She attempted to substantiate her story by showing investigators a necklace that had belonged to Jeanette. She alleged that Jeanette had left the necklace at the scene, while Jeanette claimed that she hadn't seen it for some time. There are many fan theories circulating about whether Jeanette or Kate is telling the truth.

1. Jeanette is lying. The most obvious solution has already been laid out at length on the show. Jeanette had taken Kate's place socially and she was dating the blonde teen's beau, Jamie (Froy Gutierrez). This was, according to Kate and many of the Skylin residents, a motive for Jeanette to hide Kate's location from the public.

Jeanette has already proven that she can hide the truth from her family and her friends, and that she had the most to gain from Kate's absence. However, many Cruel Summer fans think that something more complicated is going on, and that it's too obvious that Jeanette was the one who saw Kate.

2. Jeanette did see Kate in the basement, but there's a reason why she didn't tell anyone. One fan theory is that Jeanette could have blocked out the memory of seeing Kate, or that she did hide her whereabouts for a yet-unknown reason. After all, Jeanette did have a key to Martin Harris' home, and she periodically went there. If she did see Kate, it would have likely been traumatic for her to realize that her classmate had been there during her secret visits.

3. Mallory saw Kate, and she planted Jeanette's necklace. Another popular guess that has been circulating is that Mallory Higgins (Harley Quinn Smith) was the one who saw Kate in the basement. While it's unclear if Mallory knew about Jeanette's key, she did break into Martin Harris' home in 1993. She, therefore, knew where it was, and that Martin was the one who had moved in. Plus, Mallory had been the one who insisted on completing the "Summer Bucket List," and she was always the one who wanted to push the envelope.

When Jeanette became popular after Kate's kidnapping, she had a falling out with Mallory and Vincent (Allius Barnes). The exact reason for the demise of the friendship between Mallory and Jeanette has not yet been revealed, but some believe that Mallory became jealous of her former friend.

#CruelSummer theory, Mallory and Jeanette switched bikes when Kate saw them at the garden party, so what if Kate saw Mallory’s bike outside Martin’s house and Mal befriends Kate to make sure she doesn’t realize it’s her & keep her hating Jeanette pic.twitter.com/6JmwcFjytW — Dara (@ImDaraAndNerdy) May 14, 2021

Vincent and Mallory were the ones who had given Jeanette the necklace for her birthday in 1993. Some fans think that Jeanette could have gotten rid of the necklace after a fight with Mallory, and that the latter teen could have taken it to frame her former friend. If Mallory took her bike to Martin Harris' house, Kate could have assumed that it was Jeanette's. Jeanette and Mallory had switched bikes accidentally after they threw eggs at Kate's mom's annual Garden Party in 1993.

Kate had seen Jeanette, Vincent, and Mallory on the bikes, but she hadn't heard that they had mixed them up. Finally, another reason why viewers are suspicious of Mallory is because she has become best friends with Kate in the 1995 post-rescue scenes. Many fans think that Mallory is protective over Kate because she feels guilty.

4. Martin Harris had double-sided mirrors in his basement. Viewers have noticed that mirrors are featured in multiple scenes in Cruel Summer — from the floor to ceiling mirror wall in Martin Harris' basement to the ones featured in the funhouse at the carnival.