Kate and Jeanette Face off in Court During the 'Cruel Summer' Season 1 Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Cruel Summer.

Since the first episode of the teen psychological thriller Cruel Summer aired in April of 2021, viewers have been speculating about how the court case between Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) will shake out — and if it's possible for every question to be answered before the season concludes.

The Freeform series takes place in 1993, 1994, and 1995, and it largely centers on Kate's disappearance and her subsequent kidnapping by the Skylin High assistant principal, Martin Harris.