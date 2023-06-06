Home > Television > Cruel Summer Who Killed Luke in 'Cruel Summer'? Griffin Gluck Teases Season 2 Mystery (EXCLUSIVE) Who killed Luke in 'Cruel Summer' Season 2? Actor Griffin Gluck spoke exclusively with 'Distractify' about the murder-mystery drama. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jun. 6 2023, Published 7:46 a.m. ET Source: Freeform

Let me explain ... The small town of Chatham, Wash. — a fictional Pacific Northwest community — harbors more than just working-class citizens and the super-rich elitist. This lakeside community becomes rocked with a scandal after Chatham's golden boy, Luke Chambers, is pulled out of the lake by the town's sheriff. Though accidental drowning seems like Luke's cause of death, Sheriff Myer soon discovers foul play.

Luke's death becomes the "catalyst for the rest of the [show]" in Season 2 of Freeform's anthology series Cruel Summer, actor Griffin Gluck exclusively told Distractify. So, who killed Luke? In an exclusive interview, Griffin opened up about the murder-mystery drama in Season 2, including Luke's love triangle with his childhood best friend and the new girl, and much more.

Source: Freeform

Who killed Luke in 'Cruel Summer' Season 2? Griffin Gluck talks murder-mystery teen drama.

Similar to Season 1, the second installment of Cruel Summer takes place over three different timelines: Summer 1999, Winter 1999, and Summer 2000. Fans are introduced to Megan, a straight-A student hoping to attend the Univerity of Washington on a full scholarship. Though Megan is super focused on her academics, the summer of 1999 gets a lot more interesting when her mom decides to house a jet-setting student named Isabella who seeks a quieter, small-town high school experience.

Though Megan initially rejects Isabella, audiences see in the Winter 1999 timeline that the two become friends. However, in the summer of 2000, that friendship is no more and the girls are left entangled in the mystery surrounding Luke's death. At the end of Episode 1, Isabella and Megan are watching as the police pull Luke's body from the lake. "We have to get our stories straight," Isabella tells Megan. So, did the teen girls kill their friend/boyfriend?

Source: Freeform

"Obviously, that's the big mystery. You know, who killed Luke? How did Luke die? So a lot of that is teased throughout the rest of the season," Griffin told us. "But because of the three timelines ... there's a lot more mystery in the show other than his death, you know, there's a lot more things that happen before he dies [and] after he dies, that is like really confusing to everyone in the town. And everyone's suspicious of someone else." "So his death is [...] it's not the only mystery of the show," the Freeform star added.

In the premiere episode, Megan goes to a cabin in Summer 2000 timeline and is seen scrubbing blood off of the floor. The series flashes to Winter 1999 and Megan and Luke are dating, but fans soon find out that before the two lovebirds got together, they were just friends. After Isabella arrives in town in Summer 1999, she asks if Megan and Luke are an item, which Megan rejects the notion. So, Isabella asks Megan if it's ok if she hooks up with him.

Source: Freeform

The series flashes to Winter 1999 with many of the town residents at a Christmas party and a video begins playing for the group to watch. Shockingly, the video is a sex tape of Luke with a woman, who the townspeople believe is Isabella since they recognize her clothing. So, did Luke cheat on Megan with her best friend Isabella? In Episode 2, fans find out that Luke did not cheat on Megan, but the woman in the leaked tape is Megan. Plus, who filmed and released Luke and Megan's sex tape?

Griffin Gluck talks love triangle between Megan, Isabella, and Luke in 'Cruel Summer' Season 2.

Aside from Luke's death, a love triangle between Luke, Megan, and Isabella is teased in the premiere episode of Season 2. "I think the love triangle itself starts off pretty innocently in my opinion. Luke and Megan have been best friends since birth," Griffin explained. "Luke takes an interest in this new girl in town [which] has a lot of really dire consequences, you know, like, in terms of their friendship, and in terms of Luke and Megan's relationship."

Source: Freeform

"There's, you know ... it's always two against one in any scenario, and secrets are kept from each other, loyalties are questioned," he continued. "It's a lot of, I don't want to just use the word drama because it's too broad, but there's just a lot of drama in that very innocent starting love triangle," Griffin added. "I would say it's a love triangle, kind of, but it's, it's more like Luke and Megan's relationship and how Isabella affects it in my mind."