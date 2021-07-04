The Cast From 'Fear Street Part One: 1994' Is Sure to Make You Scream With Joy

The Cast From 'Fear Street Part One: 1994' Is Sure to Make You Scream With JoyBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 4 2021, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
The new Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street is about to become your favorite obsession. Based on the novels by acclaimed horror author R.L. Stine, Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the first installment in a mystery that spans centuries revolving around the town of Shadyside, Ohio. The main cast of the series features new and familiar actors, so here's what we know about them so far.
Maya Hawke as Heather Watkins.
The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke's acting career has only just begun. After her breakout role as Robin in Stranger Things, Maya plays murder victim Heather in Fear Street Part One: 1994. She will also star in the upcoming indie movie Italian Studies.
David W. Thompson as Ryan Torres.
David W. Thompson is most well-known for his role as Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow on Gotham, but he's also guest-starred on shows such as The Boys. In Fear Street, David plays Ryan, who murders his friend Heather seemingly out of the blue. He also has a recurring role on the show Panic.
Elizabeth Scopel as Sarah Fier.
Elizabeth Scopel plays Sarah Fier, a witch who placed a curse on the town in 1666 after being executed for witchcraft. Sarah's curse causes previous killers of the town to return from the dead. Due to Sam disturbing her bones, the undead nasties won't stop until they murder Sam in retaliation. Previously, Elizabeth has been a guest star on shows such as Chicago Med.
Kiana Madeira as Deena Johnson.
The final girl and main character of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Deena's quest to save her girlfriend and the whole town from peril proves more difficult than anticipated. Deena is Sam's girlfriend and helps uncover the reason behind the Shadyside killers resurfacing from the dead. Kiana Madeira previously starred in guest roles on The Flash, Dark Matter, and Wynonna Earp.
Olivia Scott Welch as Samantha Fraser.
Olivia Scott Welch plays Samantha Fraser, whose car accident unravels the events of Fear Street Part One: 1994 and sends the Fier witch after her. Olivia's previous work includes shows such as Panic, Unbelievable, Modern Family, and Agent Carter.
Benjamin Flores Jr. as Josh Johnson.
Benjamin Flores Jr. plays Deena's oblivious brother Josh — but it sounds like the siblings will pair up to face off against the evil plaguing Shadyside. Benjamin is also known as rapper Lil' P-Nut and starred in The Haunted Hathaways on Nickelodeon. He also recently played Eugene Jones in the Showtime series Your Honor.
Fred Hechinger as Simon Kalivoda.
Fred Hechinger plays one of Deena's best friends, Simon Kalivoda. Fred is a grandson of The New York Times editor Fred M. Hechinger. He has appeared in other television shows, such as The Underground Railroad and The White Lotus. He has also appeared in films such as The Woman in The Window and Vox Lux and will appear with co-star Maya Hawke in Italian Studies.
Julia Rehwald as Kate Schmidt.
Julia Rehwald plays another of Deena's best friends, Kate Schmidt. The Fear Street trilogy will be Julia's breakout role, and like the rest of the cast, she will appear throughout all three films as Kate, doubling her role in Fear Street Part Three: 1666 as Lizzie.
Gillian Jacobs as C. Berman/Ziggy Berman.
Fans will recognize Gillian Jacobs as one of the stars of Community, but in Fear Street Part One: 1994, she plays the survivor of a summer camp massacre that will be the main focus of the film's sequel, Fear Street Part Two: 1978. Gillian has also starred in Hot Tub Time Machine 2, North Hollywood, and Come Play.
Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode.
Australian-American actor Ashley Zukerman plays Sheriff Nick Goode in Fear Street. He had a recurring role in HBO hit Succession, and has also been cast as the character Robert Langdon in NBC's new drama The Lost Symbol, based on the Dan Brown thriller novel of the same name.