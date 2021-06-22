There's a Reason Why Netflix's 'Black Summer' Feels Similar to 'Z Nation'

The gritty Netflix series Black Summer has a growing fan base. Not because it's a prequel to the former Syfy series Z Nation necessarily, but mostly because it presents a new kind of post-apocalyptic world of zombies and humans who still haven't all figured out that the head shot is key. Most fans might not even know the two are related, but those who watched Z Nation for its entire five-season run picked up on some similarities between the two series.

And now that there have been two full seasons of Black Summer, fans are curious about how the two shows are connected. Even though one series is from a television network and the other is on a streaming platform, they do share a distinct link that is becoming harder to ignore. And while that connection may or may not play into the future of Black Summer, it's still worth exploring.

How are 'Black Summer' and 'Z Nation' connected?

The most important thing linking the two shows together is the fact that Black Summer is a prequel series to Z Nation. In the latter, a virus outbreak called NZ1 caused by a scientist spreads across the world at an alarming rate, taking over people and turning them into aggressive, flesh-eating zombies even before it becomes airborne. In Black Summer, viewers see the onset of the same virus making its way through a neighborhood before it, too, spreads like wildfire.

While Z Nation takes place a few years after the outbreak occurs and in a new world, Black Summer starts off at the very beginning, thus making it a prequel. But that's where most of the similarities end. It's possible that there will be more mentions of the science behind the virus in future seasons of Black Summer, further linking it to Z Nation and the mythos behind the cause. But Black Summer was always meant to be more of a standalone prequel.

Article continues below advertisement

I LOVED "Black Summer" season 2! I couldn't stop watching until it was over. I'm ready for more! It's crazy to me that it's a prequel to "Z Nation" because they are shot so differently. Z Nation was much more campy to me. Both are fun rides. I love sci-fi & horror 🥰 — Join my LoyalFans * Tiffany Cushinberry (@TiffanyCush) June 19, 2021

Karl Schaefer, who served as the showrunner for Z Nation, created Black Summer with Z Nation executive producer John Hyams, so he definitely knows the universe in which Black Summer takes place. Karl explained to TV Insider following the Season 1 release that they wanted to show a world where people are on the run and searching for refuge from zombies, whom they are in constant danger of.

Article continues below advertisement

"We wanted to see what it would be like to show Americans on the run like refugees and we wanted to drop you right in the middle of it," he said. "There's no exposition, there's no crawl at the beginning to tell you what's [happening], and nobody seems to know what's going on through most of it."

Source: Netflix