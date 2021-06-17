Did 'Black Summer' Really Just Kill off [SPOILER]?By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Jun. 17 2021, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains massive spoilers for Season 2 of Black Summer.
It should perhaps come as no surprise that a spinoff of Z Nation is a bloody one. If you have a favorite character in Netflix's Black Summer, we're sorry to tell you that, by the end of Season 2, they're probably dead. In fact, one character didn't even make it to the end of Season 2. Actually, several didn't. But let's start with the one who didn't even make it to the end of the first episode of the new season.
Is Lance (Kelsey Flower) really dead? How about Rose (Jaime King) or Spears (Justin Chu Cary)? And what will Anna's (Zoe Marlett) next chapter bring? Here's a recap of who is dead (and who is not) in Season 2 of Black Summer.
Is Lance dead in 'Black Summer'?
Throughout Season 1, Lance had quite a few close calls. And he also developed a habit of killing people before they had a chance to become zombies — a habit that, quite literally, came back to eat him. In Episode 1 of the new season, Lance shoots a man when he steals his car. But the man becomes zombified and begins going after Lance. Although Lance eventually finds and crashes another car, the zombie is relentless.
Although it appears that the zombie is gone when the crash occurs, at the end of the episode, we catch back up with what happens to Lance. He walks away from the crash fairly intact, but when he stumbles upon a building that could be a safe spot, he's locked out. Things start to look up when he finds yet another car, one with a gun inside — until the zombie from the start of the episode breaks through the car window and seemingly kills him.
If you're wondering if Kelsey Flower pops up again in Season 2, the answer is no. Lance is definitely dead. But how did everyone else fare in Season 2?
Who died in 'Black Summer'? Here's a quick recap of how Season 2 ended.
By the end of Season 2, the only people who we really know are alive are Anna and Sun (Christine Lee). Early on in the season, Rose and Anna separate from Spears, who is heavily wounded, and Sun. Although Sun tries to help him, she is taken away by a militant group, leaving Spears to fend for himself.
Anna and Rose take shelter in a mansion, but that doesn't last long when they eventually have to kill the other inhabitants in it. They're able to make it to Elk Valley Lodge, where they meet Spears again, who begs for death. Anna is the one who complies. Rose, Anna, and Sun are able to make it to an airstrip, which can hopefully get them somewhere safe. But the airstrip is where all the remaining factions of the show collide, and the undead far outweighing those still alive.
In a massive standoff, Rose is badly wounded and insists that her daughter go on without her. A plane comes to save the survivors, but while Sun boards, Anna decides not to and goes off on her own, finding a car to head away from the bloodshed.
Is Rose really dead?
In the final moments of Season 2, it appears that Rose is still alive despite her wounds. It's unknown if Anna and Rose both end up leaving in that car or if Anna does leave her mother behind. If she does, it's likely that, because she can't walk, Rose will probably perish. But that remains to be seen.
Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet greenlit a third season for the series, so we may never know Rose's true fate.
Season 2 of Black Summer is now streaming on Netflix.