Did 'Black Summer' Really Just Kill off [SPOILER]?

In the final moments of Season 2, it appears that Rose is still alive despite her wounds. It's unknown if Anna and Rose both end up leaving in that car or if Anna does leave her mother behind. If she does, it's likely that, because she can't walk, Rose will probably perish. But that remains to be seen.

Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet greenlit a third season for the series, so we may never know Rose's true fate.

Season 2 of Black Summer is now streaming on Netflix.