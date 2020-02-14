Hopper Is Alive! 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Theories Surrounding How He Survived

After the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things ripped viewers' hearts out, the popular Netflix series decided to show fans a little love this Valentine's Day. The show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, released a teaser trailer, which confirmed one very important fact: Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive!

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" the duo said in a statement. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American;' he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other."

Adding, "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything..."