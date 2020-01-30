'Stranger Things' Actor Gaten Matarazzo Is Raising Awareness About His Bone Disorder

We all know Gaten Matarazzo as the unapologetic misfit, Dustin Henderson, on Netflix's Stranger Things . With his intelligence, goofy tendencies, and confidence, he's arguably one of the strongest characters on the show. But what makes him even more lovable is the way that he deals with his cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD).

Despite getting bullied because of his lisp, Dustin stands up for himself and is completely unfazed, showing everyone that he's quite secure, and that his disorder doesn't define him. And you know what? The same can be said for Gaten, who has also been living with the condition in real life.

So, what exactly is cleidocranial dysplasia? And how long has the actor lived with it? Here's what we know.