Tiktokers Are Using the Word “Satire” in a Slightly Different Way

In case you're wondering, no, it's generally not used because someone is rocking a trendy tie-dye sweatsuit and perfect makeup and making a commentary on A Modest Proposal or urging folks to study classical literary works.

The traditional definition of satire is, per Oxford Reference, "The use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues."

The way it's being employed by many on TikTok currently embodies the spirit of that definition but in different ways.