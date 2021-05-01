"Cheugy" Is Being Used to Describe a Subset of People Who Are Trying Too Hard

Well there's a new word that's popular amongst the youths: "cheugy." But what does it mean and why are people using it on TikTok ?

Words go in and out of fashion about as quickly as teen drama premises change on Netflix. Remember when everyone was calling their significant others, or people they were crushing on "bae"? No one is really calling stuff "lit" anymore, to the point where you're listening to Travis Scott constipatedly whispering "it's lit" in "Franchise," it can be a bit distracting.

What does cheugy mean on TikTok, and why is it so popular?

When it comes to social media networks that are popular with the youngsters, it doesn't get much more prevalent or relevant (these days at least) than TikTok, which is still experiencing tremendous growth and is well on its way to matching Tinder in terms of revenue capacity. And in this wonderful e-wonderland of mirthless dance videos, social commentary, legitimately funny comedy skits, and legitimately awful comedy skits, sometimes new words are created.

One of these words is cheugy, which honestly describes a phenomenon that many of us roll our eyes at even though it's not that offensive. Offensive isn't even the word to describe it, but cheugy — as Hallie Cain, a copywriter from Los Angeles, indicates in her own TikTok video that was uploaded on March 30, 2021 — can broadly be explained as when someone tries too hard.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

And no, it's not like "trying too hard" like when you're feeling awkward at a party and consciously know that you're really forcing a "fun" persona to ingratiate yourself with a group of people because it feels nice to belong. But you're trying too hard by jumping on an already established bandwagon of generally accepted "new truths" for the sake of being relevant.

Article continues below advertisement

It's almost like stating the obvious by not really adding anything else important to the conversation. Like someone making a video on the "profound" realization that "mental health is real, y'all." Yes, we know it's real. We know it's important to take care of your mental health. We know that there are generations of folks that didn't really address it, but psychology's been a practice since 1879. No one really thinks it's a "hoax" anymore, especially social media-savvy folks who use TikTok.

I wrote about CHEUGY https://t.co/HWOsDXB6L1 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 29, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement