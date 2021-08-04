TikTok "Forensic Files": Is There Any Way to Know Who Is Sharing Your Clips?

You'll gain access to the "analytics" option in your account settings. Once you hit that, you'll be able to see figures like aggregate video views, charts of your following, any trending posts or clips, the source of your traffic, and other nifty facts. If you're trying to utilize TikTok to kickstart your influencer career, you should probably consider switching to pro so that you can really leverage your audience and figure out what they want to see from you.