TikTok-er Records Herself Crying After Flight Attendant Shamed Her Outfit

Riding on airplanes can be stressful, especially "during these uncertain times." It seems like the rules for flying are changing from week to week, not to mention major airlines' recent mass cancellation of hundreds of flights all across the country. On top of trying to remember all of the items you need to pack for your trip and giving yourself ample of time to embark on your trip, you also want to make sure you're comfortable while you travel.

Nobody wants to board an aircraft wearing clothes that they may have to spend the next several hours in, probably not moving all that much, if they're gonna chafe of bother them. So folks naturally put on things that'll make them feel as relaxed as possible in such tense circumstances.

But, according to this TikTok user, one Alaska Airlines flight attendant didn't appreciate her particular brand of "flying comfortably" and reportedly chewed her out for that difference of opinion in front of the entire plane full of passengers.

Source: TikTok

Sierra Steadman says that while she was boarding an Alaska Airlines flight, the attendant asked her to zip up her hoodie sweater. Sierra said that she began to do so and started walking to her seat, but that the flight attendant got physical with her, grabbing her arm and pulling her back to the front of the plane even though she did as the woman asked.

Sierra recounts that the Airline employee began "yelling at [her] in front of everybody" in her now viral TikTok post. "I had no problem with her asking me to zip up my jacket. You know what, it's her plane. She works on the plane. If that is what she wants, then I will zip up my jacket," Steadman said.

Source: TikTok

Sierra went on to say that her issue was more with how the attendant "acted after I complied with her request" than her being asked to zip up her sweater.

@sierrasteadman Reply to @rockymtn.brunette stop making excuses for her behavior because there is no excuse. ♬ original sound - sierra

In a follow up video, Sierra then proceeded to show what she says is a screenshot of an email that the airline had sent to her mother.

Sierra's mom, whose name is presumably Shannon (that's who the email's addressed to) comments on their flight on the airline from Seattle.

From the way the letter's written, it seems that Shannon reached out to the company's corporate offices to let them know of the situation and how the negative experience was humiliating and troubling for her daughter to endure.

The airline writes: "You and your daughter should expect nothing less than to be treated with the utmost respect, compassion and care. It is truly disappointing to hear that you both did not feel that way during boarding and during the interactions with our Flight Attendant. We want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and have shared your concern with our Inflight Management team that will conduct an internal investigation."

The Daily Mirror's story on Sierra seems to confirm the veracity of the email. A rep for the company has stated that they were indeed "in contact with Sierra and her family" and they are "committed to finding out what happened and taking all appropriate action."

Some TikTok commenters pointed out that Airlines do indeed have dress codes for flying and there's an implied acceptance of this agreement whenever someone purchases a ticket in order to fly with them.

There were others who were wondering what outfit she was wearing that the flight attendant found so offensive. So Sierra uploaded a follow-up TikTok showing exactly what she was rocking when she reportedly was chewed out.

Alaska Air has its dress code posted on its website and it's not very specific. Ultimately, the onus of ruling as to whether or not a passenger is appropriately dressed is left to the customer service representatives at the gate and on the flight itself.

It officially reads: "The dress code on both Alaska and Horizon is casual, and the requirement is simply a neat and well-groomed appearance. Clothing that is soiled or tattered and bare feet are never acceptable. You are expected to use good judgment, but customer service agents will have the final authority to refuse travel for inappropriate attire or appearance."

