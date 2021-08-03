Teen Records "Creepy" Guy Who Won't Stop Hitting On Her While She's at Work

It takes guts to walk up to someone that you're interested in and attempt to flirt with them. Just resolving to do so in person is an awkward step and is much higher stakes than just swiping on someone online and sending them an ice breaker through DM on your phone. And as scary as it may be, there are fewer things that get your adrenaline going than going after that initial spark with someone that intrigues you.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're mindful, however, you can immediately if there's any reciprocated interest from a person when you go up to them and try to lay on some game. But try and consider the feelings of the person you're macking it to as well: they know there are different ways people handle rejection, which can be quite frightening for them to try and anticipate. Are you going to get belligerent? Will you try throw yourself a pity party if they say no?

Will you take the "L" and be like "awe shucks, well, have a good day anyway!" and not display any type of ugly behavior? It's hard for the other person to know. Unfortunately for TikTok user Mickey Ruiz, the guy who decided to accost her while she was working was one of those particular individuals who either couldn't take a hint, or, even worse, outright refused to do so. Mickey recorded their interaction and posted it on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Mickey directs the camera to her face, showing viewers her reactions to the man's advances. In the clip, the man asks Mickey a variety of questions. Throughout the course of their conversation, three separate songs play in the background, indicating that his attempts at engaging in conversation with Mickey spanned several minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

She answers his questions brusquely, attempting to nip the conversation in the bud. The man asks her if she's in high school shortly after asking if she can help him pick out a sticker.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

She informs him that she's 19-years-old and attending college. While paying for the sticker he rattles off more questions: like what city Kent University is in. Deadpan, she says, "Kent." He then asks if it's located in East Cleveland and she repeats, "Kent, Ohio."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

The man then extends the awkward moment by attempting to pay for the stickers with change from the change jar, and then asks Mickey if she wants to know his card PIN number. "I'm good." Mickey says.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Upon processing his purchase, Mickey maintains professionalism and asks the customer if he wants a receipt. He tells her he does not and then Mickey says, "You're all set." He responds: "Am I though?" "Yup," she says, not pursuing any further conversation. But the customer still doesn't take the hint.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

They then ask Mickey if she has an Instagram account, but the young girl says she doesn't. The customer asks, "You too cool for Instagram?" Mickey responds, "I don't like social media." "Why not?" The man asks. Mickey tells him, "Perpetuates some bad vibes from people," before shooting him a look.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

He then says, "You're cute," then asks if she plays hacky-sack, she tells him no, visibly uncomfortable. He then asks if she ever goes to the beach, or Lake Erie on a boat, she says "it's not really a beach it's a lake." The man continues to stand there and it's unclear for how long.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

A number of commenters on TikTok offered up mixed reactions to Mickey's post. Some expressed sympathy and pointed out how she gave many cues she wasn't interested in pursuing a conversation with the man.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Others said that they felt bad for Mickey and shared their own experiences of being hit on by "creepy" men while they're just trying to do their jobs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Some also thought the fact that he asked her age and whether or not she was still in high school was a big "red flag" while others expressed that the man gave off a scary vibe due to the fact that he clearly didn't care whether or not he was making Mickey uncomfortable and still persisted in questioning her.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

But there were other TikTok-ers who thought that the situation was being overblown by both Mickey and those who agreed with her. One user even told the 19-year-old she was being "stuck up," to which Mickey responded that "women don't owe you s***" especially because she was "just trying to do [her] job."

Article continues below advertisement

@mickey.ruiz Reply to @john.jimenez19 and women are the entitled and stuck up ones… ♬ original sound - mickey serbia-ruiz

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

She then listed all of the reasons for her "defensiveness" and said that what made her even more uncomfortable was the fact that she was the only person working in the store and he was the only customer there.

The fact that the man began asking a litany of personal questions like where she went to school, along with her age and social media handles, alarmed Mickey. Her decision to record what happened was an attempt to keep her safe.

Article continues below advertisement