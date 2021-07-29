A New Pez Dispenser Hack Has Gone Viral on TikTok, but Is it Actually Real?

In addition to the many other types of content on TikTok , it's also become a popular platform for a wide variety of life hacks that have varying degrees of usefulness. One recent hack that's gone viral on the platform involves the loading of a Pez dispenser, but many suspect that the hack isn't real at all, and is instead a life hack that seems really cool but is impossible to replicate.

Is the Pez dispenser TikTok hack real?

Pez dispensers may not be something that the average adult thinks about frequently. After all, Pez is specifically aimed at kids, who are often enamored with the dispensers you can collect to actually deliver the candy into your mouth. The taste of Pez is almost beside the point. It's the dispensers that kids are really interested in.

The one issue with the dispensers, which come in a wide variety of colors and designs, is that they can be quite difficult to load. Thankfully, this viral TikTok video appears to solve that problem. In the video, loading the candy seems to be almost an instant process, which seemed too good to be true for many who were watching. As it turns out though, the hack is pretty simple.

As the video shows, all you need to do is take a wrapped pack of Pez candies and load them in, still wrapped, from the bottom of the dispenser. When you push the top down, the wrapper peels off and the candy is loaded, all in one smooth motion. This instant process is much less time consuming than manually loading the candies from the top, but some aren't sure that everything is as simple as it seems.