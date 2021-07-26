Apparently, You Can Score an Order of Free McDonald's Fries Using This TikTok Hack

So, it's no surprise that several TikTok videos have gone viral showing fast-food workers and customers sharing their trade secrets, such as how to score free menu items, or if there is really a difference between ordering a small drink versus a large.

TikTok is not only a great platform to watch dance videos, viral challenges, or Gen Z-er's lip-syncing lyrics to Billboard's Hot 100. No. The social media app can also be used to find great cooking tips and tricks , lifestyle hacks, and so much more.

Most recently, one TikTok user went viral after he shared how he got free fries from McDonald' s. Keep reading to find out more about this social media hack and if it actually works!

A TikTok user scored free McDonald's fries using this hack. But does it actually work?

Who doesn't love snagging free stuff? TikTok has become a popular tool for users to find information on how to score free food items or larger sizes at no additional cost. In a recent video, TikTok user Orlando Johnson revealed how he received an additional order of french fries from McDonald's without it costing him anything.

So, what did he do? Orlando revealed that to nab free fries from the coveted Golden Arches, simply ask for a refill. "This man walked up there and said can I get a refill on the fries," he says in the TikTok video.

The viral "hack" has been viewed nearly 5 million times. So, is this part of McDonald's policy? "Turns out they have to do this. If you read the fine print, a large fries gets unlimited refills," one user commented on the TikTok post. Another person posted, "It's literally built into the price for all the fries. You get one refill. Who doesn't know that?!"

Though it has not been confirmed if this is really part of McDonald's standard policy, just being friendly to the staff may help you get an additional order of the crispy goodness. Another person wrote, "As someone who works in fast food, just be nice and we'll probably do it if the manager isn't there." "If the manager isn't there, of course, you can get a refill on fries," commented another user.

Apparently, this hack may also work at other fast food locations. "I did that at Wendy's with such conviction that the girl was so confused and refilled my fries without hesitation," one person wrote. And, this is not the first hack the McDonald's lovers have shared on TikTok.

