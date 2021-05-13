The Chick-fil-A Sauce Shortage Is Making Chicken Lovers Lose Their Minds

The chicken chain released a statement on May 12, 2021, addressing the concerns and confirming what many speculated: that the company is facing supply issues. This is causing a "shortage of select items," which includes dipping sauces.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in their brief statement, per The Hill, unable to give an exact time when the issue will be resolved.

Customers at many of the chain's 2,600 restaurants in the U.S. are only being offered one sauce per item they order.