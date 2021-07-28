The Frozen Honey TikTok Trend Is Bound to Be a Big Hit Among People With a Sweet Tooth

A new culinary craze is making the rounds on TikTok . Unlike the labor-intensive Dalgona Coffee Trend or its non-caffeinated derivative, the Whipped Lemonade Trend , the Frozen Honey Trend only requires one ingredient and some patience on your part. Here's what you should know about the Frozen Honey Trend.

The Frozen Honey Trend calls for just a few ingredients — but the results are incredibly satisfying.

Unlike some of the more sophisticated gastro trends on TikTok — 15-Hour Potatoes, anyone? — the Frozen Honey Trend only involves a sweetener with high sugar density, such as honey or corn syrup, and a working freezer. That's it. Honey doesn't freeze in low temperatures. Instead, it acquires a more viscous, jelly-like texture, which makes it perfect for TikTok videos. What's more, it doubles as a cooling dessert for people who don't mind a mild sugar high.

Source: Getty Images

As TikTokers like Grace Mary Williams (@gracemarywilliams) and Leiah Christina (@leiahchristina) have demonstrated over the past few weeks, other ingredients, such as maple syrup or even pickle-flavored cotton candy, can also be used for the genius hack. The formula you need to adhere to remains the same. As long as you opt for a sweetener or syrup with a high sugar content as your main ingredient, you should be able to create a spectacular dessert with a highly unusual texture.

Grace (@gracemarywilliams) came up with a few variations on the viral trend. She used Kool-Aid, a mixture of corn and maple syrup, corn syrup and food dye, and honey for her four different versions. She put them into the freezer for two hours. What came out were beautiful-looking desserts with a strange, part-viscid, part-solidified texture.

In another video, Grace mixed together water, edible glitter, corn syrup, and pickle-flavored cotton candy — and the results turned out to be even more ravishing. While honey has a rich, amber hue, Grace's hybrid comes with a fluorescent green eye-popping color.

Other TikTokers haven't shied away from the use of different types of food coloring either. Take Leiah Christina (@leiahchristina), who mixed together strawberry Jell-O powder, Tajin, and fruit juice concentrate.

Some TikTokers have begun to experiment with the vessel needed to create the frozen honey concoction. Smaller-sized plastic bottles remain the most popular option. All the same, many have decided to take a look at the contents of their kitchen cupboard with a fresh pair of eyes. A person named evilpiggg (@evilpiggg) used a heart-shaped, bright pink silicone mold to create the honey jelly.

An influencer named Noemi Nikita (@noeminikita) chose a lemon-shaped, bright yellow lemon juice bottle with an undeniable retro feel. Meanwhile, another TikToker named Anna (@anna.antonje) stumbled upon a genius shortcut. Instead of pouring the honey into a water bottle, she used the original plastic bottle the honey came in to make the honey jelly.

