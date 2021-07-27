These Athletes Are Sharing an Inside Look at the Olympic Village on TikTok

This year's Summer Olympic Games are very different than many from previous years. With the games having been postponed from 2020 to 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletes are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the Olympic Village.

Unlike many of the previous years' games, the popularity of social media apps like TikTok means viewers are getting an inside look at life in the Olympic Village like we've never seen before.