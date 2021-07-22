Everything You Need to Know About the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Thankfully, there are plenty of opportunities to watch the Tokyo Summer Olympics. If you don't have time to sit down in front of the TV, NBC has you covered.

The opening ceremony airs on television at 7 a.m. ET, and it will also be re-broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET for the post-work crowd. Or, if you're working and would like to catch coverage live, NBC.com will be live-streaming the ceremony at NBCOlympics.com.