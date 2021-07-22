Find Out the Symbolic Meaning Behind the Iconic Olympic Rings!

After the 2020 Summer Olympic Games were postponed for a whole year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the moment is finally here. Athletes from all around the world will compete in their respective sport for a chance to bring home a medal to their country.

Though some sports have changed and been added throughout the years, one constant at the Olympics is the symbolic rings. So, what do these rings represent? Who created this symbol? Keep reading to find out more about the iconic Olympic rings.

What is the meaning behind the Olympic rings? Why are there only five rings?

Though the first Olympic Games were held in 1896, the symbolic rings were not created until 1913. Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, drew the symbol by hand at the top of a letter he had written. "The Olympic symbol (the Olympic rings) expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games," states the official Olympics website.

The equal-sized rings are interlaced with one another and are five different colors — blue, yellow, black, green, and red — against a white background. "These five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to Olympism and ready to accept its fertile rivalries. Moreover, the six colors thus combined reproduce those of all the nations without exception," Coubertin explained in the Olympic Review's August 1913 issue, per the Olympics site.

The five colors and the white background represent the colors of the flags of "all nations at that time," Coubertin wrote. Though the five different colors don't correspond to a specific continent, the five rings represent parts of the world — Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Americas.

