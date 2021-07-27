The Pineapple Emoji on TikTok Has Various Meanings That Will Surprise You

Hashtag Hyena explains that like many slang words on TikTok, pineapple has multiple meanings. And these various meanings are taken from Urban Dictionary .

The word and emoji can be used to indicate a variety of things: It can replace a specific phrase, indicate relationship status, or stand for something sexual.

One of the most common uses for pineapple is to replace the phrase, "That’s what she said." The site explains that the phrase is used as “a code word in order to avoid alerting unwanted participants amid conversation.”