The Pineapple Emoji on TikTok Has Various Meanings That Will Surprise You

The Pineapple Emoji on TikTok Has Various Meanings That Will Surprise YouBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 27 2021, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
If there is one thing that always evolves on TikTok, it's the shorthand and language people use. The short-form video platform continues to upgrade its slang, and users can find themselves lost if they don't keep up. From the Japanese term baka to S/A, there is a lot to learn on the communication front when it comes to TikTok. And now the pineapple emoji is the latest code to master.
While most code words and slang on the app only have one meaning, things appear to be very different with the pineapple. So, if you’re ready to learn the ins and outs of using pineapple on TikTok, you’ve come to the right place.
What does pineapple mean on TikTok? It has various meanings.
Hashtag Hyena explains that like many slang words on TikTok, pineapple has multiple meanings. And these various meanings are taken from Urban Dictionary.
The word and emoji can be used to indicate a variety of things: It can replace a specific phrase, indicate relationship status, or stand for something sexual.
One of the most common uses for pineapple is to replace the phrase, "That’s what she said." The site explains that the phrase is used as “a code word in order to avoid alerting unwanted participants amid conversation.”
The word pineapple can also be used to depict monetary value in Australia. The site shares that a $50 note has a yellow color, which is often associated with a pineapple. So, if someone is sharing that they only have $50, they would say that they have a pineapple.
Another way pineapple is used on the app is as a verbal punishment. It’s typically used in a work setting to depict a boss being upset with employees. So, when a boss scolds employees, it would be considered giving them a pineapple.
On the more risqué side, the use of pineapple has a few sexual references. Pineapple can be used as a code word for various sexual acts. Not to mention, pineapples have been said to indicate a swinger relationship status for couples, per LAD Bible.
The pineapple also has different meanings across other social media apps.
It’s easy to think that slang or social media language is universal. However, different apps come with their own meanings of specific words like pineapple.
The pineapple emoji on Snapchat is used to depict your relationship status. Since the fruit has a spiky top layer with a sweet center, it’s used to convey a complicated relationship status.
As for Reddit, the pineapple is a symbol of the marijuana/stoner culture and community. Hashtag Hyena reports that the Reddit social community has r/trees subreddit "uptokes" that appear to look like tiny pineapples. Sometimes people put stickers on their laptops or cars with the symbol to showcase that they have a chill personality.
Pineapples were also once seen as a form of hospitality in colonial America.
So, when it comes to using pineapple on TikTok, it’s all about context. Hence why it’s important to make sure you’re up-to-date with the TikTok lingo so you won’t be lost while using the app.