Trying to decipher the lingo of particular social media ecosystems can turn into a serious mental drain, but this is a problem that's existed for a very long time. I remember being a kid and not understanding what it meant to have a "beef" with someone. Random kids would walk up to me in school and be like, "got beef?" And I'd have no idea what in the world they were talking about. My mom didn't help, either. She told me it had something to do with a Wendy's commercial.

But it's nice to know I'm not alone. There are tons of people asking online: What does "sizing up" mean on TikTok?