The Word "Baka" on TikTok Is Japanese and Has a Very Insulting Meaning

Where would we be without TikTok ? Since its creation in September 2016, the app has been responsible for creating some of the biggest challenges and trends, not to mention, some of the biggest stars in pop culture.

Aside from its ability to make videos go viral, the app also has its own slang. And one of the newest words creators are using is “Baka.” The word may look familiar to you if you speak Japanese, but if not, you’re probably wondering what it means. Read on to get your answer.

“Baka” is a Japanese word that has multiple meanings.

In order to be in the know on TikTok, it’s imperative to know the proper verbiage that creators on the app use. Naturally, since there are so many trendy words and they change every day, it can be hard to keep up.

Luckily, the word “Baka” is not that hard to remember. And it’s all because of its actual meaning. According to TikToker @IanBoggs , “Baka” means stupid, idiot, or dumb. But it all depends on the tone in which you say the word.

In his video, Ian gives viewers different scenarios in which the word is used and suggests when to use it. He also mentions that some people think “Baka” means cute, but that's clearly very far off. So, if you use this word in the wrong context, you’ll definitely offend someone.

