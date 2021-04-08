The Acronym ALR on TikTok Shares the Same Meaning as Urban Dictionary

Scrolling through social media these days can leave you a bit confused if you’re not familiar with the lingo. It’s true that many of us are used to using acronyms for shortcodes while texting to save time, but those same abbreviations on social media can mean an entirely different thing. Case in point: ALR on TikTok .

The TikTok platform is filled with young creators communicating via the use of abbreviations and shortcodes. And one of the most popular abbreviations used is ALR. While ALR has multiple meanings on and off the internet, TikTok is a different ball game. So, what exactly does ALR mean on the social platform? Keep reading to get in the know.

Not to mention, since there are a plethora of acronyms used on TikTok, it is easy to get confused since many of them mean different things than what you would think.

It’s also not too surprising since ALR on Urban Dictionary also means alright. So, even if most creators are not well-versed on social media acronyms, most people associate ALR with the word alright.

ALR on TikTok means alright. And it actually makes sense since most users are more shortcode-savvy and prefer to keep their messaging to a minimum in terms of language.

Some abbreviations and acronyms for words are far off from what you would expect. However, ALR on TikTok is one of the few exceptions. While the term on the internet generally means "a little respect," it is a bit different on the social app.

ALR has become popular on the social app.

As we all know, TikTok comes in major clutch when it comes to going viral with a specific trend. And with ALR being used all over the app, it has become a hashtag that many users incorporate into their videos to get more views.

What started as only a couple thousand likes quickly grew to 5.9 million views on the hashtag #ALR. Creators are uploading videos to the app that span a wide range of topics. Some creators are users creating beauty content while using the hashtag, and others are creating different scenarios with their videos.

TikToker g0thg1rly talks about confronting her boyfriend about gaslighting. In the video, you can hear her boyfriend making himself out to be a victim — which translates well to the acronym ALR. TikToker Chasingnewlove is using the hashtag #ALR to show off her dancing skills. With the audio "Say I Yi Yi" by the Ying Yang Twins, she’s showing followers her take on a popular dance trend.