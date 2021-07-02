What Does S/A Mean on TikTok? We Have the Answers You Need

Sometimes it's used as shorthand for San Antonio, or when referencing sexual abuse and/or assault. However, there's been a huge uptick in South African-themed content on TikTok, and for posts tagged with "S/A" or "SA" in the caption, it's easy to see that the uploader is often sharing a bit of South African culture with their followers.

There are tons of hilarious examples of South African users attempting to convey their own local culture. Nicholas Barnaschone, one TikToker, reveals how difficult it is to say, "Hey, how are you?" when you've been saying, "Howzit?" your entire life.

Gotta love SA slang. Any other slang I should do vids on? Comment them 😍🇿🇦🔥 #tiktoksouthafrica #tiktok_sa #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #slang

There are currently tons of videos on TikTok tagged with #SA, and the clips are responsible for more than 2 billion views and counting of South African-themed content.

One video shows the undisputed champion of "the morning after the night before" breakfasts, which includes scrambled eggs and mieliepap, a corn and/or cassava-based starch that's turned into a floury porridge.

In the below clip, it looks like a stickier version of grits.