What Does S/A Mean on TikTok? We Have the Answers You Need

What Does S/A Mean on TikTok? We Have the Answers You NeedBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 2 2021, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
These crazy kids and their social media trends with their slang terms and little hidden jokes; it's all so difficult to follow sometimes. Even TikTokers are trying to figure out what S/A means on the platform.
What does S/A mean on TikTok?
Sometimes it's used as shorthand for San Antonio, or when referencing sexual abuse and/or assault. However, there's been a huge uptick in South African-themed content on TikTok, and for posts tagged with "S/A" or "SA" in the caption, it's easy to see that the uploader is often sharing a bit of South African culture with their followers.
There are tons of hilarious examples of South African users attempting to convey their own local culture. Nicholas Barnaschone, one TikToker, reveals how difficult it is to say, "Hey, how are you?" when you've been saying, "Howzit?" your entire life.
There are currently tons of videos on TikTok tagged with #SA, and the clips are responsible for more than 2 billion views and counting of South African-themed content.
One video shows the undisputed champion of "the morning after the night before" breakfasts, which includes scrambled eggs and mieliepap, a corn and/or cassava-based starch that's turned into a floury porridge.
In the below clip, it looks like a stickier version of grits.
There's also the #TikTokSA hashtag, where folks upload strictly South African-themed content.
Whether you're out on TikTok defending your pick for the best snack in all of South Africa or taking the time to explain a bunch of terms from the region, there's no shortage of content about the country.
Here are some terms that according to @Thomas_Stav123, you'll need to be privy to as a South African:
- Lekker: "good" or a "good time."
- Babbelas: a hangover or hungover.
- Just now: in the near future.
- Ag: expressing irritation, usually used at the beginning of a sentence.
- Howzit: Hey, how are you?
- Voetsek: F--k off (aggressive).
There's some further slang that @lucianoghidoli expounded upon as well:
- Awe (pronounced "away"): Hello.
- Voetsek: This can also mean "go away" to someone who's close to you.
- Braai: BBQ
- Plakkies: flip flops
And then, of course, there are some South African content creators who aren't necessarily making content to educate the rest of the world about their culture but are just happy to share their talents with the rest of the world. Like this magician who pulled off a very cool-looking crushed soda can trick.
Or how about an awesome and original makeup tutorial? The caption in this clip is dead-on: It's extremely satisfying to watch. Holy moly.
What are some of your favorite #SA or #TikTokSA clips? This one below is mine, but I may be biased.