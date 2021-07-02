Any E-Narcissist out There Knows "BMS" on TikTok Is Very High Praise

Any E-Narcissist out There Knows "BMS" on TikTok Is Very High PraiseBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 2 2021, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
The internet's full of unfamiliar slang that may seem entirely nonsensical unless you're "in the know." And "in the know" doesn't even mean knowing what each individual word in an acronym means, either. Take "cap" as the replacement for "lie," as an example.
When Future and Young Thug sang about there being "no cap" to the potential levels of their respective success, people then took that and morphed into "no lie." While "cap" is pretty much played out and known by many at this point, what about "BMS"? What does that mean on TikTok?
What does "BMS" mean on TikTok?
It basically translates to "broke my scale." No, it's not a reference to someone's weight. It directly refers to the "scale" or rating system of attractiveness so many attribute to others. It's basically the highest compliment one can give an individual.
People write "BMS" on TikTok posts of people they find pretty, handsome, sexy, etc. to indicate that the person has forever ruined their "scale" of attractiveness with their undeniable beauty. So if someone's commenting "BMS" on one of your selfies, just know that they think you're the bee's knees.
Speaking of BMS on TikTok: Do men and women typically have different "scales"?
In a study published on June 27, 2009, by Wake Forest University in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, researchers discovered that men seem to have a greater consensus when it comes to deciding who is "hot or not."
As per Science Daily, "Men agree a lot more about who they find attractive and unattractive than women agree about who they find attractive and unattractive. This study shows we can quantify the extent to which men agree about which women are attractive and vice versa."
The study consisted of 4,000 participants who were shown photographs of various individuals. They were asked to rank their attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10. What's probably the most impressive part of the study is that researchers were able to get paid for a hushed conversation more than a few dudes have had while lurking in the corner of a loud bar.
The study's findings concluded, "Men's judgments of women's attractiveness were based primarily around physical features and they rated highly those who looked thin and seductive. Most of the men in the study also rated photographs of women who looked confident as more attractive."
Women's ratings for the men they deemed attractive were much more variegated: "As a group, the women rating men showed some preference for thin, muscular subjects but disagreed on how attractive many men in the study were. Some women gave high attractiveness ratings to the men other women said were not attractive at all."
If this study is to be believed, there's more than one way to break a person's scale.