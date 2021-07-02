Any E-Narcissist out There Knows "BMS" on TikTok Is Very High Praise

The internet's full of unfamiliar slang that may seem entirely nonsensical unless you're "in the know." And "in the know" doesn't even mean knowing what each individual word in an acronym means, either. Take "cap" as the replacement for "lie," as an example.

When Future and Young Thug sang about there being "no cap" to the potential levels of their respective success, people then took that and morphed into "no lie." While "cap" is pretty much played out and known by many at this point, what about "BMS"? What does that mean on TikTok?