Want to Abolish Hickeys? This TikTok Shows Why a Metal Whisk Is Your Best Friend

It might feel pretty great getting a hickey, but for whatever reason, it's kind of embarrassing to walk around with one of those huge blemishes just staring everyone in the face. It's hard to say why exactly it's embarrassing: Maybe you don't want everyone to know that you're dating a lamprey and/or what you guys were up to the night before. If you find that you can't get enough of that neck-sucking action, TikTok 's got you covered and will teach you how to get rid of them.

Mads then goes on to demonstrate that you just need to whisk your hickey away like you're mixing up some cake batter, and voilà! After a few minutes, the blemish will then dissipate to other parts of your neck. It'll just look like you have a more evenly spread-out redness than a concentrated hickey mark, which looks a lot less conspicuous.

@mads.larocque launched into a storytime pertaining to an incident involving herself, her boyfriend, and a rather large mark he left on her neck after a particularly vigorous makeout session. To remove the hickey, she utilized a metal whisk in a technique that she promises will get rid of any kiss-induced neck blemish in five minutes flat.

What is a hickey? How do they form?

Hickeys are essentially bruises that are caused by the intense suction of someone giving your neck the business for a while. The pressure causes small blood vessels in your neck to break, and those broken vessels release petechiae, which are just itty-bitty blood spots, according to WebMD.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Some medical professionals have also stated that hickeys will either fade away in about two weeks' time or you could just ice it down. However, it seems like a ton of people are having some success with the whisk technique, and they're posting their results on TikTok. Like this curly-haired individual by the name of Spencer who can attest to the effectiveness of the whisk:

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Vicki Chan spoke about the efficacy of the whisk hack to BuzzFeed and basically said that the tool operates as a means of spreading out the blood that's trapped underneath the skin. "A hickey is a bruise, which is just old blood under the skin," she said. "So ... by 'whisking' it, you are kinda breaking up and spreading the blood around. You can't make the blood go away completely, but it'll look less pronounced."