TheDadofTikTok Arrested on Charges of "Sexual Imposition"

Influencers getting arrested isn't a new concept, and some of the most popular creators out there have found themselves in trouble with the law on more than one occasion. Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler were arrested in 2020, and TikToker That Vegan Teacher was rumored to be sent to jail for making false claims. Some who have been to jail have even started sharing their favorite prison recipes on TikTok .

Recently, some users on TikTok have started claiming that TheDadofTikTok, a mid-sized creator on the app, has been arrested and is currently in jail. Has he been? Here are details on the charges.

Who is TheDadofTikTok?

TikToker TheDadofTikTok, whose real name is Joshua McPheron, has just over 500,000 followers on the app, where he made almost daily videos with jokes about everyday life and being a parent. He uses many of the app's popular sounds in his content to make his comedy content. The last video he posted to his account was on June 16, asking for prayers for fellow TikToker @tennessee_chillbilly's daughter Phoenix, who has been having ongoing health issues.

At this time, many of his most recent videos have tens of thousands of views but significantly fewer likes, and the comments are filled with people asking about the charges brought against him. He has not responded to any of the comments, and it does not appear he's been active on his primary TikTok account since.

McPheron's second TikTok account, @thedadoftiktok2, only has 1,690 followers, and many of his videos seem to be reposted from his first account. The last video he posted to this account was on June 24, and he has not responded to any of the comments asking about the charges on this account, either. His other accounts don't have nearly as many followers as his TikTok, as his YouTube has less than 1,000 subscribers. It also appears the Instagram account linked on his TikTok has been deactivated.