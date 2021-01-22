Is That Vegan Teacher in Jail Right Now? Details on the Arrest Rumor

Is That Vegan Teacher in Jail Right Now? Details on the Arrest RumorBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
Self-proclaimed animal activist Kadie Karen Diekmeyer has become a TikTok sensation after going viral for her videos about promoting a vegan lifestyle. The former elementary school teacher uses her platform to encourage people to go vegan and protect animals.
That Vegan Teacher, as she is known on TikTok, has gained more than 1 million followers.
However, her approach to "educating" followers on the importance and nutritional value of being vegan has been questioned. Though That Vegan Teacher sometimes uses songs to get her message across, her tunes are littered with profanity. She also has accused those who eat meat to be promoting "murder."
In January 2021, rumors surfaced on the internet claiming That Vegan Teacher was going to jail. So, is it true?
Rumor alert: Why is That Vegan Teacher going to jail? Was she really arrested?
A rumor surfaced about That Vegan Teacher claiming she'd been arrested. According to a YouTube video, the rumor started after That Vegan Teacher seemingly poked fun at a commenter who claimed their friend died after going vegan.
"Wait a damn minute is That Vegan Teacher actually in jail," one person asked. Another individual tweeted, "So I saw on TikTok that the vegan teacher is ALLEGEDLY going to jail because in Canada is illegal to call urself a teacher if [you're] not [one]. So if she’s going or is in jail."
Another added, "I got great news the vegan teacher who forced people to be vegan said that people who eat meat should go to hell said false information like 'God is vegan, Veganism is a religion and scared kids' is gonna be arrested I bet she gonna eat meat in jail."
On Jan. 21, That Vegan Teacher denied that she was arrested or in jail. "Apparently I've been arrested ... Apparently I'm in jail ... Apparently there's some article about me in the Daily Mail," That Vegan Teacher sang in the video. She also told everyone to "stop freaking out" and remain calm, adding that followers should go check out her free documentary, Dominion.
That Vegan Teacher roasted Chef Gordon Ramsay on TikTok.
In another viral video, Miss Kadie put her singing skills to use by performing a song about Chef Gordon Ramsay. "Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Share this song, Gordon Ramsay," she sang.
Gordon, known for his witty comebacks, decided to "duet" on TikTok with That Vegan Teacher and stuffed his with lettuce before switching to a beefy burger. He captioned the clip, "Beef burgers were consumed while making this TikTok."