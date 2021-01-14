Finally! Taco Bell Announces the Return of Potatoes Plus New Vegan Items

Sound the alarm! Brace yourselves, Taco Bell fans, because one staple menu item is coming back. Taco Bell announced the return of their Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes after the item was taken off the menu last August during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19).

Potato fans were not happy with Taco Bell's decision to cut the vegetarian item from the menu. And, for the past few months, Taco Bell lovers have made it known that they were not happy.

"We definitely heard from our consumers — because they love our potatoes," Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews said in a statement to Business Insider.

Keep reading to find out when the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will be back on the Taco Bell menu.