McDonald's Employee Shows How McRib Sandwich Is Made in Viral "Nasty" TikTok

They're not loving it... In a viral new TikTok video, one user claimed to be an employee of the worldwide fast-food chain McDonald's . In the clip they posted, which has been viewed more than 3.1 million times, they show followers supposedly how the iconic McRib sandwich is made. And people are losing their minds over it.

"The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” vice president of menu innovation, Linda VanGosen, said, according to the New York Post . “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment ... it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

The viral TikTok video shows how the sandwich is reportedly "cooked and stored." Keep reading to find out more!

The McRib, which first hit the menu in the 1980s, is back again for a limited time. The messy McDonald's item is seasoned boneless pork with BBQ sauce topped with onions and dill pickles and served on a toasted bun.

A viral TikTok video shows how the McDonald's McRib is supposedly "cooked and stored."

Set to Kreepa's song, "Oh No," the employee shows frozen grey-like slabs of meat, the McRib, which is then placed on a grill to defrost and cook. The viral clip also showed where the messy sandwich is stored, in seemingly dirty warming trays. The user captioned the video, "Nasty."

Following the video's release, viewers had a mix of comments regarding how McDonald's McRib sandwich is made. "I mean it's called fast food for a reason, idk [I don't know] why some of you are surprised," one viewer posted. Another commented, "Those are some TV dinner steaks on some bread."

But, many commenters decided that no matter how the sandwich is made, they're still going to eat it. "I don't care what anyone says that won't stop me from going almost every day to get one until it's off the menu until next time," a fan of the McDonald's limited menu item wrote. Another posted, "How dare you expose my delicious, sweet McRib like this! It's not ready. Imagine you being filmed in the mornings and then put on TikTok."

Aside from people commenting on the sandwich's look, fellow McDonald's workers shared their input on the employee's video, with many stating that he cooked it wrong. "I work at McDonald's and y'all need to clean your store for one and do something better than whatever you're doing cause our ribs don't look nasty," one person commented.

