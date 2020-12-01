Son of a Nutcracker! Did McDonald’s and Buddy the Elf Team up for a Christmas Collab?By Pippa Raga
Updated
The celebrity menus at McDonald's have been keeping Golden Arches regulars on their toes. So far in 2020, the multi-billion dollar corporation has introduced not one, but two celebrity meals: first tapping Travis Scott, then following his Cactus Jack promotion with J. Balvin's limited-edition menu.
Now, word on the street is that the fast food chain is about to launch a celebrity-inspired Christmas menu, this time inviting Elf's Buddy the Elf to curate his favorite Mickey D's meal. Keep reading for everything we know about this limited-time collaboration.
What do we know about Buddy the Elf's McDonald's meal?
Children of the '90s might recall this year isn't actually the first time McDonald's has introduced a celebrity-endorsed meal.
Back in 1992, McDonald's partnered with Michael Jordan for the epic "McJordan" burger, which featured a meat patty, cheese, pickles, raw onion, and circular bacon on a sesame seed bun.
Unlike the more recent special edition burgers and meals that are available nationwide, the McJordan of the '90s was only available for purchase in the Chicago region, where Michael played for the Bulls for the majority of his career.
Then in 2020, McDonald's absolutely outdid themselves — and likely, their own expectations — when they launched the Travis Scott meal, which included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, and BBQ sauce, fries, and a Sprite.
The "Goosebumps" artist's meal went absolutely "Sicko Mode" when it was announced on social media and became so popular that the restaurant chain even faced a shortage of Quarter Pounders nationwide.
As soon as that promotion saw its end, the J Balvin meal was introduced: a Big Mac without pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry, which came free when customers chose to order from the McDonald's app.
J Balvin took his collaboration with the fast food giant to a new level when he released a song, or as he calls it, a "musical act" with Mickey D's called "Dorado," a tribute to both fast food and the Latinx community.
What's in the Buddy the Elf meal?
TikTokers learned about the newest celebrity collaboration with McDonald's when @simplyfederico, a store manager at McDonald's who runs his own Mickey D's, posted a video announcing the upcoming promotional meal. "December is coming up, Christmas is coming up, and our next celebrity meals are Christmas based," he told his followers on TikTok.
"And can you guess who the celebrity is?," the man who calls himself The McDonald's Guy on the social media platform asked his followers. "So I don't know, this is a great Christmas movie, I don't know if you guys have seen it but Elf? You know, Elf? Our next celebrity meal is Buddy the Elf!"
When it comes to what exactly will go into the Buddy the Elf McDonald's collaboration, we'll have to wait for the official company announcement. But considering the meals of spaghetti, chocolate syrup, and M&M's that his character eats in the beloved 2003 Christmas film, we can't wait to see how his holiday promotion.