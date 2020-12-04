Where Is the McRib Available? The Iconic Sandwich Returns to McDonald's

We can all agree that 2020 has been a very, very weird one. If you're anything like us, you've probably been wondering when life is going to return to normal. While we can't magically return everything back to the way it was, we can offer a bit of normal-ish news in these trying times: The McRib is back, y'all!

McDonald's teases us by releasing the iconic sandwich for a limited time every year and now, it's officially the season for the sandwich! 'Tis the season to be saucy, yum, yum, yum, yum, yummmm, yum, yum, yum, yum!

The saucy and satisfying sandwich will once again be sold nationwide starting on Friday, Dec. 4. But where is the McRib available?