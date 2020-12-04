Logo
Where Is the McRib Available? The Iconic Sandwich Returns to McDonald's

By

Updated

We can all agree that 2020 has been a very, very weird one. If you're anything like us, you've probably been wondering when life is going to return to normal. While we can't magically return everything back to the way it was, we can offer a bit of normal-ish news in these trying times: The McRib is back, y'all!

McDonald's teases us by releasing the iconic sandwich for a limited time every year and now, it's officially the season for the sandwich! 'Tis the season to be saucy, yum, yum, yum, yum, yummmm, yum, yum, yum, yum! 

The saucy and satisfying sandwich will once again be sold nationwide starting on Friday, Dec. 4. But where is the McRib available?

3-mcrib-1570136935702.jpeg
Source: Twitter
Where is the McRib available?

We knew that the McRib was in season again because they started popping up in the past few days on the fan-made McRib Locator. This incredible site allows you to find a McRib, report a McRib sighting, or even see a map of the latest McRibs. 


Additionally, McDonald's has launched the McFinder, where you can type in your zip code and see which McDonald's locations near you are serving the McRib this season. People love their McRibs, man. And McDonald's knows exactly how to exploit that. 

mcdonalds-1570134038708.jpg
Source: iStock Photo

What exactly is a McRib, anyway?

Why is this scarce sandwich so beloved? Well, it's a little unclear. The McRib hit the McDonald's menu way back in 1981. It's had three farewell tours, in 2005, 2006, and 2007, but like a zombie, it keeps rising from the dead. 

The sandwich is comprised of a homestyle roll, pickles, onions, and a nebulous rib-shaped pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce. It's not exactly fine dining, but it's a total classic.

Since its official farewell, it has snuck its way back onto the McDonald's menu time and time again. It's kind of like the Punxsutawney Phil of McDonald's, only it doesn't poke its head out at the same time every year. 

When is the McRib available?

The McRib, according to Business Insider, is "McDonalds' weird, secret weapon." This year, the McRib is available from Dec. 4 to whenever they decide to yank it off the shelves again. It never drops at quite the same time, but it's usually sometime around the holidays. 

2-mcrib-1570134557073.jpg
Source: Instagram

The number of stores that carry it varies too. Last year, it was around 10,000. This year, they've gone nationwide with the announcement. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that a store that had it last year will still carry it this year. The McRib is a bandit, coming and going in the night like the wind.

But that doesn't stop the McRib's most loyal fans from tracking down the sandwich wherever it may be. Alex Klein, who created the McRib locator, told Entrepreneur magazine in 2013 that he "nearly drove four hours last year to get one," but that he found a closer one as he was getting ready to leave. That's some commitment right there. 

Senior director of culinary innovation and commercialization at McDonald's, chef Chad Schafer, told Business Insider, "We're always listening to our customer and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans." I'll say. Go get your McRibs, folks! It's chomping season!

