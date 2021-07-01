The Famous Twins on TikTok Have Started a GoFundMe After Their Father's Death

The history of celebrity culture has produced plenty of famous twins, but few twins have owned the label as eagerly as the Famous Twins. The sisters are now popular on TikTok and Instagram, and have gone viral in recent days following the death of their father in a shooting. Following the news of their father's death, many are eager to learn more about exactly who the Famous Twins are.

The Famous Twins are two twin sisters from Alabama who perform music together. They have almost 1 million followers on their TikTok, which has the handle @fam0us.twinsss , and their Instagram bio says that they hail from Mobile, Alabama. At the moment, though, the two are traveling across the US and performing along the way. The twins haven't made their names publicly available on either social media account, although their GoFundMe page is being organized by someone named Allie Jones.

What happened to the Famous Twins' dad?

The twins recently announced on Instagram that their father had died in a shooting. They've also posted a GoFundMe page that is designed to raise money for the costs of his funeral. The exact details of what happened to their father still aren't clear, although the twins have already posted several times defending their GoFundMe campaign, and saying that it isn't about the money.

"I am raising money for the passing of my father," the wrote on Instagram. "Please we need help in any shape or form .. Any donation or blessing would be greatly appreciated as we try to go through the hardest part of our life." In a follow-up post, they also wrote that their father was shot because he was trying to protect them, saying that the situation had left them hurting.

Videos are currently circulating online that seem to show their father being shot right in front of them. At this time, though, the reasons for those shootings remain unclear. At the time of this writing, the twins have raised almost $3,000 on their way to their total goal of $20,000. The GoFundMe has been live for roughly a day.

Prior to the death of their father, the twins would regularly post about their music careers, although their notoriety online has not yet led them to extravagant personal wealth. Some followers of the Famous Twins have seemed skeptical about the motiviations behind the GoFundMe campaign, suggesting that it may just be for them to raise money for themselves.