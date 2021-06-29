TikTokers Are Capturing Their Entire Lives in 27 Short Video Clips

And then there are ones like the 27 Video Challenge that's currently trending on TikTok .

Viral challenges come in all shapes and sizes, with varying levels of earnestness and idiocy. For the latter category, you've got your BirdBox Dare , which urges users to drive their vehicles while blindfolded. Then there's the Autism Challenge , which is just as insensitive as it sounds. But on the other hand, you've got more altruistic challenges, like the Ice Bucket one, which helped raise a ton of money and awareness for ALS.

What is the 27 Video Challenge on TikTok?

This particular trend is asking users of the popular social media platform to upload 27 short clips of videos that encapsulate their lives. Of course, there are some people who just randomly posting 27 videos of whatever to jump on the viral trend, but for the most part, people are using it as a means of showcasing what they're all about.

From clips of their most cherished memories, fond family vacations, or just times when they were happy, there are a lot of creative takes on this challenge. Some people even created themed videos (like for Father's Day), dedicated the challenge to their pet, or showcased their favorite culinary experiences. It doesn't really matter what you do, you just have to string together 27 different video clips.

While you can clip out the videos to any length that you want, the prevailing trend is to make the videos last about a second each. So all you need to do is just get your 27 clips in TikTok and edit them down so your finished product can be under 30 seconds. And of course, it wouldn't be a viral trend if there wasn't a song attached to it.

The 27 videos challenge on tik tok is making me realize that I need to start taking more videos of my life cuz I have like nothing — Malea🖤 (@maleataylor7) June 21, 2021

The track that folks are using for the 27 video challenge is "Swing Lynn" by @lovdfilmz. The reason why this is the song for the challenge isn't exactly clear. It could be a Rae Sremmurd "Black Beatles" situation where the entire trend is a clever marketing ploy to help gain traction for the track. Or it could be that the "Swing Lynn" beat helps provide a great point-by-point transition for each 1-second clip.

There are some attempts at the challenge that are gaining more traction than others, like this one of Tito the Raccoon being the cute little trash bandit that he is. Other people are romanticizing their lives by showing clips of moments that make them look like they're in a cool music video.

Then there are some who want to show off their personal transformations. Whether it's a "glow up" or workout progress, or an example of how far they've gone in their respective careers. There really aren't any limits or rules on what you could put up. Check out these examples below in case you need some inspiration.

